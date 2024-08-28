In a significant twist of events in the ongoing Benue State APC political drama, the recently dissolved Comrade Augustine Agada led State working committee has secured a crucial victory.

The High Court of Benue State has extended the interim injunction restraining the APC from dissolving the state’s Working Committee, which he leads.

Previously, on the 21st of August, 2024, the court in Makurdi issued an interim injunction preventing the dissolution of the Benue State APC Executive Committee which the National party Executives ignored.

Today the 28th of August the adjourned case, resumed with Austin Agada’s legal team, led by M.T. Alyebo, argue for the court to maintain the status quo, thereby extending the injunction.

Counsel for APC, Yahaya D. Dangana SAN, who was backed by a team of seven lawyers, including the Attorney General of the state, argued that the APC was within its rights to dissolve the committee and served a notice of preliminary objection in court. Dangana contended that no further steps could be taken in the proceedings until the objection was addressed.

However, M.T. Alyebo, representing Austin Agada and the other applicants, refuted this claim, asserting that the filing of a preliminary objection did not bar the court from exercising its authority to preserve the status quo.

Mister Alyebo urged the court to extend the lifespan of the interim order, a request that was met with strong resistance from Mister Dangana.

In a ruling, Justice Igoche extended the interim order by another seven days, dismissing mister Dangana’s speculation that the injunction was served after the dissolution.

The court clarified that the injunction was issued and served in the “morning,” while the dissolution of the committee occurred in the “evening.”

This ruling marks a critical moment in the ongoing legal battle, as the court made it clear that Austin Agada’s leadership remains intact for now.

Following this ruling in favor of Mister Agada the Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has a 7 day opportunity to either rescind the dissolution directive or face possible consequences for contempt of court.

The ruling underscores the seriousness of the legal implications surrounding the dissolution attempt.

Despite this victory for Austin Agada, the legal contest is far from over.

The case has again been adjourned to 2nd September 2024 for the hearing of the substantive motion and other applications.

The court’s extension of the interim order temporarily halts the APC’s efforts to dissolve the Benue State Working Committee, but the ultimate outcome of this legal battle remains uncertain.

This ruling highlights the deepening divide within the Benue APC, where political maneuvering and legal challenges have become the order of the day.

While Austin Agada has successfully blocked the dissolution bid for now, the continuation of the legal battle suggests that the struggle for control within the party is far from over, leaving the future of the Benue State APC in an uncertain state.