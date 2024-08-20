The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State, Niyi Ijalaye has slumped and died after a meeting at the headquarters in Abuja.

Although, the news of his death has not been announced by the commission or his family, a source within the commission confirmed to TVC News that Mr. Ijalaye slumped and died on Monday evening, shortly after attending a crucial meeting in Abuja.

He added that the resident electoral commissioner had returned to his hotel room, when the tragic incident occurred.

The meeting, presided over by the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, centered on the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, as well as discussions on seven vacant positions in the National and State Assemblies.

Niyi Ijalaye, an Indigene of Ondo State was said to have participated actively during the meeting and was in good spirit before the death later in the evening.

Efforts to reach his Principal Administrative Officer and other top officers of the commission in the state were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.