An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize Chris Imumolen as the National Chairman of Accord party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Ruling on an experta application filed by counsel to Mr Imumolen before Justice M.M Adamu a vacation judge, the order restrained Maxwell Mgbudem and 7 others from parading themselves as executives of the party.

The court also restrained that Maxwell Mgbudem and the 7 others from conducting any state or local government Congress of the party

