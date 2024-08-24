Ahmed Abubakar, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has resigned from his position.

Abubakar submitted his resignation to President Bola Tinubu during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, the outgoing NIA boss confirmed the development.

“It’s a routine procedure to brief Mr. President on various issues, and today was no exception. After the briefing, I formally tendered my resignation, which Mr. President graciously approved and accepted,” Abubakar stated.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve under Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting his extended tenure of 15 months as a rare privilege.

At the time of this report, the Presidency has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Abubakar was initially appointed as DG of the NIA in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who extended his tenure in December 2021.