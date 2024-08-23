The body of British tech magnate, Mike Lynch has been recovered from the wreckage of his family yacht, which drowned off the coast of Sicily this week during a fierce storm.

Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah is still missing, according to interior ministry official Massimo Mariani.

The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) superyacht carrying 22 guests and crew, was anchored off the town of Porticello near Palermo when it vanished beneath the waters in minutes due to strong weather early Monday.

Lynch, 59, was one of the UK’s best-known tech entrepreneurs and had invited friends to join him on the yacht to celebrate his acquittal in June in a U.S. fraud trial.

Seven people are believed to have died in the disaster while 15 survived, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, who is the owner of the Bayesian.

Italian officials confirmed they had retrieved the bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, a non-executive chair of Morgan Stanley International, and Christopher Morvillo of the law firm Clifford Chance, alongside their wives, Judy Bloomer and Neda Morvillo.

The body of the onboard chef, Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, was recovered near the wreck on Monday.

A judicial investigation has been opened into the disaster, which has baffled naval marine experts, who say a boat like the Bayesian, built by Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini, should have withstood the storm.