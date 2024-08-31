The Board of Directors of Belemaoil Producing Limited has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ahmadu Sambo, as well as a new Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Emmanuel O. Onos, Bsc, MBA, CPA to drive the company’s transformation and realize its shared vision.

Belemaoil is a global indigenous oil firm operating in Rivers State, the heart of the Niger Delta.

The Board graciously approved the appointment of the duo, having carefully reviewed their rich credentials and found them deserving of the positions.

Ahmadu Sambo who was a former Group General Manager (GGM) in charge of NNPC Group Finance comes on board with over 35years experience in the oil and gas industry spanning public and private sectors in Nigeria and USA.

He also served as Managing Director of three Subsidiaries of NNPC which include NNPC Pension Fund, NIDAS Marine and NNPC Oilfield Services in addition to the position of General Manager in charge of NAPIMS Finance and Accounts as well as Group General Manager Accounts for NNPC Group.

The Board is confident that under the leadership of the new MD/CEO, Belemaoil will derive significant benefits for its joint venture operations and shareholders.

The new Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Emmanuel Onos, also comes on board with over 35 years of experience in the financial space of the oil and gas industry at the managerial level in both local and international scenes.

The Board believes strongly that the combination of Ahmadu Sambo as MD/CEO and Emmanuel Onos as CFO of Belemaoil, supported by the existing management team, will revitalize the company’s Joint Venture operations, unlock multibillion-dollar value and reposition it for a greater height that will be more beneficial to all shareholders.

The Board considers the team as the perfect blend of skills and expertise needed to reset Belemaoil as a world-class E&P company and to ensure that Belemaoil becomes the best public enterprise for Nigeria and international equity investors.

The two appointments are effective from 1st September 2024.

Sequel to this novel appointments, the President/Founder of Belemaoil, Tein T.S. Jack-Rich (CON), who has several trainings in Harvard University, MIT, Stanford, London School of Economics

and a graduate of Georgetown University, Washington D.C USA, will now focus on his vision for strategic multi-dimensional business development including lens in the Fintech space, for strategic partnership with communities to foster financial inclusion, promote social good, peace and shared prosperity for national gain.

Belemaoil, with over 1.2 trillion proven gas reserve, is now ready for higher profitability as the Adamawa State born, United States trained finance expert takes over leadership from September 1st, 2024.

The Kalabari born Jack-Rich (CON) who is the President/Founder of Belemaoil, in his remark, further said, he believes in the MD/CEO’s enormous business management ingenuity as well as ability to steer the ship of Belemaoil to become the first truly indigenous oil and gas explorer and producer which emerged from an oil producing community in the Niger Delta, to be lunched in the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market as well as London and the New York Stock Exchange with overwhelming stock growth.

“We have no choice than to dream big and break new business boundaries beyond our eyes, for shareholders. I know our critics will say that this task is herculean. And I know you can deliver for yourself, for Nigeria sake, our investors, as well as the community that sees Belema as its model,” said Jack-Rich CON.

