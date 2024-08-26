The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress, from Enugu state have reaffirmed that the embattled state chairman Ugochukwu Agballah remains the authentic Chairman of the party in the State.

This was made public in a communique issued in Enugu, as the party revealed it’s readiness to participate in the Enugu state scheduled local Government election.

It is an unusual stakeholders meeting with large crowd of serving, former and appointed APC members from national and state, present at the Enugu state APC Secretariat.

The suspension of the party chairman and Three other were discussed as the members unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Ugochukwu Agballah as the party chairman in Enugu state.

Arising from an expanded stakeholders meeting, they described the action as gross indiscipline and total disregard to the APC Constitution.

They however moved for suspension of the reneged members and announced their replacement from the party.

Some members who alleged their signatures were forged, openly dissociated themselves from the chairman’s suspension saga.

The party National vice Chairman South cautions against actions that could reduce the APC stance, as he urged members to stay united with the hope of winning future election in Enugu state.

Meanwhile, the party has set up 8-man committee to review case of suspended members who want to return to the party.