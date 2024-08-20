Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered the setting up of Amotekun Rangers in the state forests to put an end to incessant killing of farmers by suspected herdsmen.

The Amotekun rangers are also expected to prevent kidnapping at border towns and roads in the state.

The State Commander of the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed in Akure while parading nine suspected criminals.

He said the training of Amotekun Forest Rangers has commenced as directed by the Governor and they will be deployed to strategic locations.

He assured residents of the state that the new Amotekun unit would focus on addressing the current security threats posed by influx of criminal elements.

Adeleye noted that the Amotekun Rangers would be residing and working in the border towns to Kogi, Edo and Ekiti States as well as forest reserves in the State.

On the nine suspects paraded, the Amotekun Commander said two of them were apprehended for attempting to kill private security guards with guns.