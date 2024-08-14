The Nigerian Airforce says it will continue to be a worthy partner in community development service to the National Youth Service Corp.

The Airforce says it will also continue to do its bit in protecting the girl child and promoting menstrual health

The National Youth Service Corps is a veritable tool for National Development and Community Service especially in underserved areas.

The young girls and women gathered at the Nigerian Airforce here in Shasha, Lagos State are the latest example of what the scheme can do to address issues of shortfall at the grassroots.

For the Nigerian Air Force, adding value to the objectives of the scheme is what’s at play here.

For her part, Guest speaker at the Health talk, says its a good platform to ensure that young girls understand menstrual health and how the female body works.

Something some participants say is the way to go.

For the Corps members , an encounter with Corp members as Students and a chat later was the platform for the outreach.

They wish they could do more to help people in the semi urban and rural communities.

The objective of the founding fathers of the scheme was national integration and community development, this event is a sign that the scheme is alive and well despite the challenges.