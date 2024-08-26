The Nigerian Air Force says several terrorists have been killed following air strikes on the Malum Forest in Kaduna State.

NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the operation was carried out on Saturday, August 24 by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch.

Gabkwet also stated that similar operations were carried out in neighbouring states – Zamfara and Niger respectively that eliminated the insurgents from their enclaves.

According to the Air Force spokesman, most of the terrorists responsible for recent attacks on civilians, abductions and cattle rustling within Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State were domiciled in Kaduna State.

He explained that air operations also took place in the Niger Delta Region with patrols conducted by the air component of Operation Delta Safe over Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State and Degema and Cawthorne Channel in Rivers State.

The military operations led to the destruction of several Illegal Refining Sites and overhead tanks.