The Adamawa State Government says it has approved the construction of three Senior Science Secondary Schools in Lamurde, Gulak and Hong local government areas at the cost of N17.1bn.

An executive council meeting was convened which was presided over by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state

Some of the decisions reached at the meeting include expanding the remaining section of Galadima Aminu Way and construction of Underpass at Fire Service Roundabout in Yola, the state capital.

Also approved is the Construction of three mega secondary schools in the state

Briefing journalists in Yola, the state Commissioner for information, James Iliya said the council has approved 7.5km road with bridges from Mararraba Garta to Kamale in Michika Local government area at the cost of 4.3bn

Mr. Iliya further explained that the council approved the construction of a 14km Sukur road in Madagali local government area at the cost of N2.5bn

He also stated that the council approves the contract for the provision of electricity and portable water Supply for 5000 residents of Fintiri 1000 housing units, Malkohi

The state Commissioner for information noted that the council also approved the external viament of N630m for the SDGs projects such as no to poverty, zero hunger and clean water.

He future said the council has ratified the approval of Governor Fintiri for the Transfer of Yola International Hotel from ministry of culture and tourism to Adamawa State investment and Property Development Company.