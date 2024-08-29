Afam Osigwe has been Sworn in as the 32nd president of the Nigerian bar association,

succeeding Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN.

The senior advocate of Nigeria revealed plans to restore confidence in the nation’s justice delivery sector and build a proactive bar.

Afam Osigwe’s swearing in comes with celebrations by his supporters across the Bar body. But in his inaugural speech, He calls for moderation in actions and utterances so as not to further polarise the Bar.

“the election is over and It is now time to work together to build a Bar that represents what we all believe in. We therefore need all hands on deck.”

The senior advocate takes over at a time where the clamour for better administration of justice and respect for the rule of law rages across the country, which he promises to address.

“We will strive to ensure that Government responds appropriately to the challenges of security of lives and properties, respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms, the provision of gainful employment and all the basic amenities of life, especially food, shelter, clothing, qualitative and affordable education, healthcare, and other infrastructure as well as access to justice.”

The New NBA president also set two committees amongst others, to conduct quarterly reviews of appellate judgments and push for justice sector reforms.

“One of the present challenges facing the legal profession in Nigeria is overcoming the recent loss of public confidence in the legal profession, especially the Judiciary. The reputable Afrobarometer reports that about 77% of Nigerians do not have confidence in the judiciary is very disturbing. This contrasts markedly with the period of military rule when the judiciary had a very outstanding record of public confidence.”

Mr Osigwe adds that the NBA will also ensure strict compliance with the recent Supreme Court judgment that proclaimed financial independence and autonomy for all the local Governments in Nigeria in line with the Nigerian constitution as amended.

“The Nigerian Bar Association with branches spread across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, is best positioned to monitor the 774 Local Government Councils in Nigeria, with respect to, not only their full compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court but also with respect to their deliveries of dividends of democracy to our people at the grassroots level all over the country. In furtherance of these goals, I am appealing and enjoining all the branches of the NBA nationwide to set up similar Committee at the level of the branches.”