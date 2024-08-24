Niger State’s acting governor, Yakubu Garba, has called for the reinstatement of military forces in Allawa community following a deadly attack on Wednesday that claimed the lives of at least 13 people.

The military had been withdrawn from the area five months ago, leaving the farming community vulnerable to increased bandit activity.

Speaking during the three-day Islamic prayers for the victims, Mr Garba clarified that contrary to misinformation, the deceased were killed while heading to their farms, not in an IDP camp.

He reassured residents that the government remains committed to supporting security forces in the area until banditry is eradicated and the community can safely return to farming.