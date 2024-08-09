A 9-year-old boy, Kabiru Musa, has lost his life in a drowning incident at a pond in Marayan Gawo Idonduna village, Jahun LGA, Jigawa State.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, said the incident occurred on Tuesday, at around 4:50 pm.

Kabiru was sent by his parents to cut grass for their livestock but slipped and fell into the pond, resulting in his death.

The NSCDC received a distress call from the District Head of Kadowawa, Alh. Ibrahim Sulaiman, and promptly responded with a search and rescue operation.

Unfortunately, Kabiru’s body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead.

The State Commandant, Muhammad Danjuma, has sympathized with the family and community, urging parents to be vigilant and avoid sending their children on errands near flooded ponds and rivers.