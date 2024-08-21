Over 250 houses have been submerged in Natsinta village in Katsina State.

This was as a result of a continuous downpour witnessed within the last one week in most parts of the state.

NIMET weather predictions indicates a major in rain patterns especially in North western states of the country.

A very disturbing scene, and a possible humanitarian crises, as families here still struggle to survive amidst threats of more rains.

Almost every family is affected here and more houses already have shown signs of collapse.

This is a community just at the outskirt of the Katsina metropolitan city housing over 9000 people.

Although no life was lost to the incidents but it was reported that two people sustained serious injuries.

The clouds are still looking dark and heavy with possible rains ahead.