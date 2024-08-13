Thirteen persons have lost their lives and thousands of houses washed away.

Livestock, bridges and other valuable were not spared as flood ravaged Gummi Local Government area of Zamfara state

A devastating downpour caused massive destructions in Gumi. Although, it is one of the local government areas in Zamfara state predicted to experience flooding this year.

Communities in this area have been experiencing flooding over the years which some times results in the lost of lives and properties.

Now, the most recent heavy down pour which lasted several hours has led to the death of thirteen persons and properties destroyed.

Despite the devastation, all hope seems not to be lost as government and individuals are now reaching out to the victims.

The most recent is the member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency at the national Assembly, Suleiman Gummi who visited the affected communities and confirmed the level of destruction to journalists

The lawmaker donated relief items to the victims while also assuring them that relevant authorities will soon come to their aid