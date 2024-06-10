Some group of youths in Akure, the Ondo state capital are protesting Saturday’s raid of some night Clubs by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The youths who staged a protest to vent their anger against the operation of the anti graft agency were armed with placards with different inscriptions.

They called for the immediate release of those arrested by the EFCC officials.

They accused operatives of the commission of molesting and beating some of the suspects arrested.

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on Saturday arrested One Hundred and Twenty Seven (127) suspected internet fraudsters in Akure.

The alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a “ Yahoo Party” held simultaneously.