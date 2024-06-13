Troops on operations in the southeast have arrested the killers of five soldiers during a raid of some hideouts of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) fighters in Abia State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba announced this during a press briefing on Thursday, June, 13.

Some gunmen, on 30 May, attacked and killed five soldiers in Aba. The gunmen were said to be enforcing a sit-at-home order declared by IPOB across the South-east to mark the annual Biafra Day celebration.

The defence spokesperson said the intelligence-based operations conducted led to the discovery and destruction of several IPOB/ESN camps across the South East region, including Igboro forest in Arochukwu, known for harbouring IPOB/ESN fighters

Gen. Buba said the IPOB fighters that were arrested have been assisting the military to locate other camps and individuals.

He said: “We have sustained the momentum against the terrorist and their cohorts which is crucial to military operations and it is the reason we take the fight to the enemy and allow them no respite.

“Our operations are based on focusing on our war efforts, mobilization, and air strikes on terrorists. The combination of these efforts has resulted in several achievements on the battlefield.”

Speaking on troops’ successes in the past week, the defence spokesperson said troops killed 197 terrorists and arrested 310 criminals.

Gen. Buba said troops also arrested 22 oil thieves and rescued 251 kidnap victims.

He said: “Furthermore, troops recovered 180 assorted weapons and 5,123 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 2 PKT guns, 73 AK47 rifles, and 17 locally fabricated guns among others.

“Others are 3,207 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,022 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 243 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo among others.”

The defence spokesperson said troops in the Niger Delta area seized 728,360 litres of stolen crude oil, 143,450 litres of illegally refined diesel, 1,100 litres of kerosene, and 18,750 litres of petrol.

“Troops also discovered and destroyed 29 dugout pits, 22 boats, and 26 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 66 cooking ovens, 8 vehicles, and 43 illegal refining sites among others,” he said.