A French national accused of gathering intelligence on military matters in Russia has been placed under arrest pending an inquiry and trial by a Moscow court.

Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks regarding the potential for France to send soldiers to Ukraine, tensions between Moscow and Paris have risen, leading to Laurent Vinatier’s arrest in the Russian capital.

The authorities accused Vinatier of failing to register as a “foreign agent” while collecting information about Russia’s “military and military-technical activities,” which could be used to the detriment of the country’s security.

They did not provide details of the accusations beyond alleging that Vinatier repeatedly travelled to Russia to collect this information.

Under Russian law, it is a criminal offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

Vinatier appeared in court on Friday.

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited his lawyer as saying in the courtroom that Vinatier admitted his guilt and maintained that he simply didn’t know about the requirement. The report also said Vinatier apologised to the court.

The judge ordered the man to be remanded in pre-trial detention until Aug. 5.