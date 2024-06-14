The House of Representatives and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have resolved to lift the ban on the sale and consumption of sachet alcoholic beverages.

This decision is temporary and will remain in place until the Nigerian economy recovers from its current challenges, according to Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesman of the House.

NAFDAC had initially banned the production of beverages in small sachets and bottles to combat the rising cases of drug abuse, particularly among young Nigerians.

On February 7, 2024, the House of Representatives mandated its Committee on NAFDAC to investigate the circumstances surrounding the agency’s ban on the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small bottles. This followed a motion presented by members Paschal Agbodike and Philip Agbese during a plenary session.

In a briefing at the National Assembly Complex on Friday, Agbese announced that the resolution to temporarily lift the ban came after a meeting between the House Committee and NAFDAC officials.

“We all agreed at the meeting that at a certain stage in history, we must move on with our counterparts across the globe. Nevertheless, at the moment, we agreed with NAFDAC that there would be a temporary lifting of the ban until the economy regains its strength,” Agbese stated.

Agbese, who represents Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency in Benue State, explained the decision process: “There was a motion before the parliament to investigate the activities leading to the ban placed by NAFDAC on the use and sale of sachet beverages in the country. The parliament delegated the House Committee on NAFDAC, led by Hon. Regina Akume, to investigate the matter and report back.”

The committee engaged with stakeholders, including NAFDAC and the organized private sector, and concluded that the ban was not timely given the current economic realities. The COVID-19 pandemic and other economic factors hindered operators in the industry from complying with NAFDAC’s terms within the granted five-year moratorium.

“After that, the parliament in its wisdom adopted the House Committee Report as a whole. Following the questions we received after the final meeting with the leadership of NAFDAC headed by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, we all agreed to suspend the ban in the interest of the masses and considering the mood of the nation,” Agbese elaborated.

Agbese noted that by July, the modalities for the removal of the ban would be made public: “We agreed that in July, we will meet and she (NAFDAC’s Director General) would have worked out the modalities for the temporary removal of the ban.”

Responding to concerns about the potential health risks of lifting the ban, Agbese argued that it is within people’s fundamental rights to decide what they consume, especially adults. He compared the situation to the sale of cigarettes, which carry health warnings yet remain legal.

“Part of the presentations we received highlighted that low-income earners felt their fundamental human rights were breached by NAFDAC. We should allow people to afford their choices just as others do with different products. The health implication was not the primary reason for the ban. This policy was perceived as targeting the poor,” Agbese concluded.