Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has extended his heartwarm felicitations to Mrs. Stella Din Jacob on her appointment by TVC Communications as Editor-in-Chief.

In a message, Governor Mutfwang described Mrs. Jacob as a seasoned broadcaster with extensive expertise in the media industry, trusting God that she would bring to bear, her wealth of experience to drive positive narratives for the development of the nation.

Governor Mutfwang was delighted that Mrs Stella Din Jacob, an indigene of Plateau State, commands high respect in the media industry, inview of her impactful leadership marked by dedication and commitment to excellence.

He expressed confidence in the leadership capacity of Mrs Jacob whose career spans several decades in the broadcast industry, and hoped she will introduce refreshing contents that will rebrand the image of the country before the international community.

Governor Mutfwang said as a good Ambassador of Plateau State, Mrs Jacob will bring on board innovations and purpose driven initiatives that will place the media outfit as the most competent and reliable broadcast station in the country and beyond.

On behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang prayed God to grant Mrs. Jacob sound health, more wisdom and the strength to discharge her mandate meritoriously.