Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed interest in acquiring the Hydro Power Plant situated at the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority to facilitate the availability of energy for investors in the state.The Governor made this known during a meeting with the new Managing Director and CEO of the Ogun- Oshun River Basin Development Authority, Adedeji Ashiru and his management team.

He emphasized the significance of revitalizing the long-abandoned Hydro Power Plant to attract sufficient energy for business interests in the state.

The Governor also highlighted the potential for the state to become a hub for industrial activities by ensuring affordable energy costs through the acquisition.

He acknowledged the importance of effective management of the river basin in controlling flooding, particularly in areas like Ibafo, Isheri, and Kara.

Governor Abiodun also unveiled plans to engage consultants to address the recurring flooding challenges and enhance water resource management.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director, Adedeji Ashiru said the basin under his watch would enhance water resources management, promote agriculture, and also support infrastructure development within the region.