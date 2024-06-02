The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted two trailers suspected of transporting vandalized railway sleepers in Mokwa Local Government Area.

NSCDC Commandant Joachim Okafor announced the seizure during a press briefing.

He revealed that the command’s anti-vandal squad, acting on intelligence, intercepted the trailers along Mokwa Road.

Upon sighting the officers, the drivers abandoned the trucks and fled. The NSCDC suspects that the drivers were working with accomplices.

An investigation is underway to identify the owner of the trailers and the vandalized railway sleepers. Commandant Okafor warned perpetrators of economic sabotage to stop using Niger State as a transit point. He assured that the command will continue to act on public information to arrest and prosecute criminals.