Some key players in the Niger Delta region have congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his successful one year in Office.

Led by the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Mr. Ebitimi Amgbare, at a press conference in Yenagoa, they extolled his achievements in all sectors of the economy in just one year of office.

Inaugurated on May 29 as the 16th president of Nigeria, President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has now spent one year in office.

One significant milestone is the removal of fuel subsidies believed to have been unsustainable by experts across the country.

With more bold reforms in the economy, agriculture, and the petroleum industry, the Managing Director and CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Mr. Ebitimi Amgbare believes his one year in office is indeed a testament to greater things to come.

He promises to add his quota through the agency to fulfill the Renewed Hope agenda of the President in the next three or more years.

Giant infrastructural projects such as the Lagos/Calabar coastal road, rail line construction, and reforms in the power industry are undertakings these key players believe will etch the name of the president in gold at the end of his tenure.