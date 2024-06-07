The Nigeria Governors Forum says the N60,000 minimum wage proposal of the federal government is not sustainable and can not fly.

They say this will simply mean that many states will spend all their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries with nothing left for development purposes, and a few states will end up borrowing to pay workers every month.

The NGF says this is not in the collective interest of the country, including workers.

The Governors appealed that all parties involved, especially the labour unions, consider all the socioeconomic variables and settle for an agreement that is sustainable, durable, and fair to all other segments of the society who have legitimate claim to public resources.

However, the Forum urges all parties to consider the fact that the minimum wage negotiations also involve consequential adjustments across all cadres, including pensioners, and cautions parties in this important discussion to look beyond just signing a document for the sake of it; they insist that any agreement to be signed should be sustainable and realistic.