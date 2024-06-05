The Nigeria Customs Service has announced that the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), if fully deployed, will help enhance seamless revenue collection and curtail smuggling across the country.

The National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, stated this in an interview with journalists, after a media tour of the Trade Modernization office in Abuja.

Maiwada noted that the ongoing modernization project is an effort of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), to consolidate on the past gains of the service, in the discharge of its statutory duties.