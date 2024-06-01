Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that there would be no sustainable ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas was destroyed.

On Friday, Biden stated that Israel had suggested a compromise containing an initial six-week truce, a partial Israeli military withdrawal, and the release of certain hostages while the two sides negotiated “a permanent end to hostilities”.

However, Netanyahu stated on Saturday that any idea of Israel agreeing to a permanent truce before “the destruction of Hamas’ and governing capabilities” was “a non-starter”.

For months, peace negotiations have been ineffective. Israel wants Hamas destroyed and all hostages released, while Hamas wants a long-term ceasefire, the evacuation of Israeli forces, and the release of numerous Palestinian detainees.

Hamas declared on Friday that it was prepared to interact “positively and in a constructive manner.”

The prime minister said “A ceasefire and the withdrawal of the occupation army must come first in order for an agreement to be reached,” he declared but Hamas is still dedicated to destroying Israel.

The war began on Oct. 7 when fighters from the Palestinian group rampaged into southern Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza has left the territory in ruins, led to widespread starvation, and killed more than 36,000 people according to Palestinian health authorities, who say most of the dead are civilians.

Over a million Palestinians had sought refuge in Rafah until Israeli troops moved into the remaining area of the small, packed Gaza Strip last month, defying warnings from international leaders and forcing them out.

Israel claimed that Rafah, which is close to Egypt, was Hamas’ final major bastion in Gaza and that Israel’s operation to eliminate the organization would not be successful until it had taken control of the city.

Biden says Israel has offered a fresh “roadmap” to resolve the Gaza War.

Tzachi Hanegbi, Netanyahu’s national security adviser, stated on Wednesday that he thought the conflict in Gaza would last at least through the end of 2024.