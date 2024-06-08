Four hostages who had been detained for eight months in Gaza were freed on Saturday morning by Israeli security forces, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The captives were taken during the October 7 Hamas terrorist strikes from an Israeli music festival.

Israel reported that the freed hostages were determined to be in good health.

Noa Argamani was one of the hostages freed from central Nuseirat; her kidnapping was documented on video and extensively disseminated on the internet.

Argamani had been one of the most widely recognized hostages after being abducted from a music festival in southern Israel.

Argamani was seen screaming in a ten-second video of the kidnapping while being transported on the back of a motorcycle.

Just seven hostages have been rescued alive since the start of the Hamas-Israel War.

The hostages rescued on Saturday — Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrei Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, — were taken to Sheba Medical Center for evaluation.

The rescue mission was a “daring operation in the light of day,” according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Explosions were reported in Nuseirat on Saturday along with large plumes of smoke and loud noises.