Hungary has pledged not to impede NATO military supplies to Ukraine, but this will not help, according to the military alliance’s chief.

After meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told journalists in Budapest on Wednesday that he “accepts” the Central European country’s refusal to engage in NATO efforts for Ukraine.

Orban, seen as the closest EU leader to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has consistently thwarted the bloc’s efforts to supply Kyiv with armaments and cash.

The NATO chief said he and Orban had “agreed modalities for Hungary’s nonparticipation in NATO’s support for Ukraine.

This year, Stoltenberg announced that NATO is seeking to guarantee long-term weapon deliveries to Kyiv and establish a 100-billion-euro ($108bn) fund to pay for them.

However, Hungary was quick to express its opposition.

The alliance aims to reach an agreement on the recommendations during a summit next month, as NATO decisions require support from all 32 members.

Western nations have been dissatisfied with certain of Hungary’s policies since the outbreak of the Ukrainian war, especially its refusal to join various European Union sanctions against Russia or contribute armaments to Ukraine.

Nationalist-populist Orban has stated that he does not want “geopolitical tensions” surrounding the war to harm Hungary’s relations with Russia, which include close energy links.

The meeting on Wednesday came amid efforts by Western allies to mobilise better support for Ukraine, both diplomatically and militarily.

The United States is planning a summit in Washington, DC, next month at which its fellow NATO members are expected to agree on a roadmap for providing long-term assistance and military training for Ukraine’s military.

The military alliance has provided about 40 billion euros ($43bn) annually since the Russian invasion in February 2022.