The newly re-constructed six lane Ossah road in Umuahia, has been commissioned and renamed Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard.

Governor Alex Otti made the announcement at the inauguration the 3.5kilometre road.

For the residents, it is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Governor to improve the beauty of the state capital.

The Abia State Federal legislators who were present at the occasion, described the project as laudable.

The 3.5kilometre road which stretches from Abia tower to Okpara square came with a water fountain.

Meanwhile, the Governor also commissioned the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee.

The project was started by the administration of former Governor Theodore Orji and abandoned for about 8 years, before the completion by the present administration.