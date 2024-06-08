Governor of Norno state, Babagana Zulum says his government has spent about 16 billion naira on construction and rehabilitation of schools funded by World Bank through the Adolescent Girl Initiative for Learning and Empowerment.

He disclosed this while inaugurating six new secondary schools under the AGILE project.

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE) is a World Bank assisted project of the Federal Ministry of Education geared towards improving secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20.

The program has assisted the Borno state government in returning thousands of children back to school.

These new schools is part of AGILE’s intervention in ensuring quality education is provided to out of school children.

The Borno State Governor Babagna Zulum is full of gratitude to this intervention.

He assured to give adequate support for the success of the program.

School materials of Books, Uniforms and school bags was distributed to aid learning for 100,000 students who will be enrolled in public schools across the state for the 2024/2025 academic session.