Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has granted pardon to five inmates, including a female, from various correctional centers in the state.The Governor also commuted the death sentences of two convicts, Usman Inuwa and Joseph Eugene, to life imprisonment as part of activities to mark 2024 Democracy Day celebrations in the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Governor Chief Press Secretary,Humwashi Wonosikou who said that his principal actions are based on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy and the powers conferred on him by Section 212(i) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The pardoned inmates are Ali Abdul, Mohammed Goni, and Hapsatu Idi from Yola Old Correctional Centre Buba Usman Mai from Numan Correctional Centre Yusuf Ali and Babala Benson from Yola New Correctional Facility.

Additionally, the Governor has commuted the death sentences of two convicts, Usman Inuwa and Joseph Eugene, to life imprisonment. Both are serving at Yola New Correctional Centre.

The statement said that the release of the five inmates and the commutation of the two death sentences to life imprisonment take immediate effect, as all legal formalities have been concluded with the correctional institutions.