The diagnosis of infectious diseases in Benue state has received a boost with the inauguration of the molecular polymerase chain reaction laboratory at the federal medical centre in Makurdi.

In Nigeria, approximately 2 million people are living with HIV,

HIV prevalence in Nigeria varies by state, with Benue state being the second highest.

With a viral load suppression of 95.2 percentage based on APIN aCares key performance indicators factsheets.

The commissioning of the PRC Lab reflects APIN Public Health Initiatives’ continued commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, strengthening laboratory systems, and building local capacity.

The chief medical director of the center speaks on why the commissioning of the PCR laboratory is of importance to not just Benue state but the

country at large.

This milestone development marks a giant stride in diagnosing of infectious diseases and will play a critical role in safeguarding public health.