The federal Government has inaugurated a 1.2 kilometer hydraulic drainage project in Benue State which is aimed at addressing ecological issues particularly in the state.

The commissioning of the project was done by the Secretary to the Government of the federation who was represented by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev in Makurdi.

In recent years, Benue state has been affected by floods which have displaced a huge percentage of Benue residents particularly in the state capital, Makurdi and other local governments.

The causes of the flood have been traced to incessant rains and the overflow of the river Benue.

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission is charged with the responsibility of managing ecological challenges due to operations of dams and other hydroelectric power activities.

The commissioning of a 1.2km Idye river basin erosion control system is expected to stand the test of time and check the perennial issues of flooding in the state capital

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, commissioned the project on behalf of the Secretary to government of the federation.

He says no stone will be left unturned in addressing the flooding in the country.

Residents say this project has brought relief.

The canal is expected to go a long way to tackle the perennial flooding in Makurdi and its environs.