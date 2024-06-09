The charismatic Catholic priest Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has suggested that the proposed minimum wage should be extended to senators, governors, and members of the House of Representatives.

Reacting, Mbaka urged the Federal Government to handle the matter with caution.

Mbaka faulted the allowances allocated to lawmakers while Nigerians are suffering of hardship.

After several months of deliberations by the tripartite committee negotiating the new minimum wage, the Federal Government resolved to offer N62,000 NMW to workers

This comes as the organized Labour reduced its demands from N494,000 to N250,000 as new minimum wage.