Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have allegedly raided two major night clubs in Akure, the Ondo State capital, arresting over 50 customers during a Bachelor’s Eve.

The EFCC operatives raided the lounges and event centres located at Alagbaka area of Akure this morning.

Among those arrested was a groom-to-be who was in one of the clubs with his friends for his Bachelor’s eve.

The personnel were said to have stormed the areas in different cars around 1:00am on Saturday, shooting sporadically into the air.

They were said to have also confiscated scores of vehicles, laptops, sophisticated phones, and other items, while CCTV at the scenes were allegedly removed by the operatives during the operations.

The development is currently generating angry reactions on social media platforms making some youths to be regrouping to stage peaceful protest against the inhumane treatment of the victims by the EFCC.