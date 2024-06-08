The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has assured of Nigeria’s determination to continue to pursue actions that will empower the West African police Chiefs in achieving regional collaboration and to meet the its security mandate.

He gave this assurance during a meeting of the West African police Chiefs Committee at the Ecowas Commission in Abuja.

ECOWAS in recognition of its mandate to promote peace, security and stability for economic integration and prosperity organised a meeting of police Chiefs across the region.

While the region understands the importance of collaboration, it says this is often hindered by differences in legal frameworks and Legislative systems which has made it difficult to address common security challenges and threats

The meeting is to harmonise laws and regulations to fight crime across the region.

ECOWAS says the economic impact of terrorism in Nigeria between 2007 and 2019 stands at about 142billion US Dollars

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun says emerging threats in cybercrime and frauds is now more concerning.

Harmonisation of legislation could help ensure that member countries have a common understanding on frameworks that governs counter- terrorism operations, and other crimes

This, according to Ecowas will help streamline decision making processes and improve effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in the region.