China has expressed deep condolences over the death of #Malawi’s vice president, Saulos Chilima and other victims in a recent plane crash, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed China’s condolences to relatives of the victims at a press briefing.

The vice president and nine other individuals, who were on board a military aircraft, have been confirmed dead after the plane went missing Monday morning.

Lin said China expresses deep condolences over the tragic death and extends sincere sympathies to their bereft families.

China and Malawi are sincere and friendly partners for development.

“At this difficult time, the Chinese government and people stand firmly with the government and people of Malawi and believe that Malawi will surely tide over the difficulties and walk out of grief under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera”, the spokesperson said.