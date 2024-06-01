Farmers in Benue State have called on the state government to intervene in the farmers herders crisis as this is one way to ensure food security in the state.

This call is a reaction to the public order given by the State government on farming on empty unfenced plots of land.

On the 27th of May, the Benue Government issued an executive order pursuant to section 14 (2) of the 1999 constitution as amended, and section 10 of the Public Order Act (CAP. 382) laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004.

It says all acts in violation of this Public Order in the State are prohibited, and any person found perpetrating these acts shall be punished accordingly.

One of the order is Farming on empty unfenced plots of land or in front of any premise

This particular order has generated various reactions from farmers, especially those who find it hard to farm in the hinterlands.

It’s expected that the Benue State Government will look into these issues to prevent food insecurity as a result of farmer’s inability to cultivate their farmlands within the metropolis.

