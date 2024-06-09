Centrist politician Benny Gantz has resigned from Israel’s war cabinet, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more reliant on far-right allies.

“I’m proud of joining the emergency cabinet after the tragedy on October 7 befell us. But after eight months of combat we have to look forward,” Gantz told reporters. “Netanyahu knows what he must do and he must do it.”

Gantz also called on Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to “be brave and do what is right”.

“We are leaving the unity government with a heavy heart,” he said.

Also, Brigadier-General Avi Rosenfeld is the first Israeli military combat commander to resign since October 7, The Times of Israel reports.

In his letter of resignation, he wrote that he failed in his mission to protect Israeli civilians in the towns and villages along Gaza.

“I intend to continue to take part in the investigations and the learning of lessons, to do everything so that what happened on October 7 does not happen in the future,” Rosenfeld is quoted as saying.

The newspaper said Rosenfeld is only the second senior officer in the army to resign over the Hamas attack, after the chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate announced he was quitting in April.