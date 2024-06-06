Key government officials of the Niger State Government have visited the site of the recent mining incident to assess the situation and oversee rescue operations.

The Commissioner of Police Ebenezer Danmaman, accompanied by the Commissioner of Homeland Security and the Commissioner of Mineral Resources, arrived at the scene around noon on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, the site engineer confirmed that 20 people were trapped under the rock. So far, 6 individuals have been rescued, leaving 14 still trapped.

Rescue efforts by the site engineers and emergency teams are ongoing.

Also present at the scene was the district head, Aliyu Umar, who confirmed the number of trapped persons.

The Commissioner of Police also took the opportunity to remind the community that mining activities have been banned in the state. He urged the residents to cease such activities to prevent further tragedies.