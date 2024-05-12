Zamfara state government says it is planning to increase its internally Generated Revenue in all sectors, with a claim that the state is blessed with natural and mineral resources.

Although Banditry has crippled farming, and other commercial activities, this has increased the level of poverty among the locals.

Zamfara State is blessed with over thirty-four natural and mineral resources such as gold and other precious stones

The Natural Resources, when mined is expected to generate revenue which will Contribute to the development of the state, especially the host Communities.

Now, with the current economic realities in nigeria, the zamfara state government is planning to increase the state’s internally generated revenue.

The administration of Governor Dauda Lawal seems not to be leaving any stone unturned, as he woos investors to make Zamfara an Investment Hub.

In the midst of economic hardship, the state government is insisting that Insecurity has remained the major challenge in zamfara state, but the administration is not going to bed yet.

In the end, the efforts of Governor Lawal in taking the state out of its current situation were applauded especially on the recent payment of the backlog of gratuity of workers who retired from service many years ago.