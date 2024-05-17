The All progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has suspended the member representing Kaura Namada/ Birnn Magaji federal Constituency in the House of Represenatives, Aminu Sani Jaji over alleged anti party activities.

The party cited factionalisation of party organs, refusal to attend party meetings when invited, lack of respect for party leaders among other anti party activities as reasons for suspending the green chamber lawmaker

Addressing newsmen at the party Secretariat in Gusau, the Publicity secretary of the APC in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris said the suspension emanated from Birnin Magaji Ward where the lawmaker hailed from.

He added that the party at the Local government and state levels affirmed the suspension after series of meetings in order to restore sanity in the party.

The APC also insisted that Sani Jaji deliberately stopped election from holding in three polling units in his local government, Birnin Magaji during the 2023 General election to favour another political party

Aminu Sani Jaji is a two-term federal lawmaker under the platform of the All progressive Congress.

He also contested for the speakership of the 10th House of representatives alongside other contestants.

The suspension of Sani Jaji is coming less than a week after some executive members of the APC in Galadima Ward in Gusau local government suspended the state party Chairman, Tukur Danfulani.

But a few days later, eight out of the sixteen executive members who signed the suspension notice recinded their decision and officially withdrew their signatures and passed vote of confidence on the state APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani.