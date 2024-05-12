Nigeria’s Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has revealed that the recent improvement witnessed by the country’s power sector is because it has been able to generate 5,000 megawatts to boost power supply.

The minister who spoke during the distribution of food palliatives to residents of Oyo state further assured Nigerians that in no time the country would achieve an additional 6000 megawatts which would provide a more stable electricity for all.

While speaking on the state of the economy, the power minister revealed that the initiative is to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living in the country, emphasizing that President Tinubu is sensitive to the current situation which will soon become a thing of the past.