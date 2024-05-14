Two men, Adesola James and Odunmosu Azeez Awiye, have been arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos for alleged cyberstalking, illegal publication, and defamation of a monarch, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, in Eti-Osa, Saheed Elegushi.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro also granted them bail in the sum of five million naira, Among other conditions.

Adesola James, 34, and Odunmosu Azeez Awiye, 40, pleaded not guilty to the four count charge in the amended charge sheet dated May 8, 2024.

They are accused of illegally and unlawfully publishing by audible sounds and exhibiting through their respective TIKTOK platforms, contents said to be false, grossly offensive and prejudicial to Oba Saheed Elegushi and the people of Ikate Kingdom within the Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

They are also alleged to have circulated the publication on several other social media platforms.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed between Dec. 2023 & March 2024 in Lagos, and punishable under Section 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015, and other extant laws.

After their pleas were taken, senior legal officer at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department, Yaba, Nosa Watson Uhumwango, applied to the court for a trial date and for the defendants to be remanded at a correctional facility.

But, defence counsel, Patrick Goungo and Eleazar Nwadiugwu informed the court about the defendants’ bail applications, and sought to be allowed to move their motions brought pursuant to section 36(5) of the Nigerian constitution (as amended).

They urged the court to grant the accused bail pending the hearing and determination of the charges, In the most liberal terms.

The first defendant’s counsel also applied that he be remanded in the custody of the police command headquarters in Lagos, as he is undergoing treatment at the police hospital. But Justice Awogboro turned down the request and ordered the treatment to be transferred to the correctional center.

The prosecution didn’t oppose the bail applications and left it to the court’s discretion, adding that they wanted the trial to begin in earnest.

In the ruling, the court held that it found merit in the bail applications, granting the defendants bail in the sum of five million naira each. They are to provide two sureties each in like sum, who must be blood relations and have substantial and verifiable means of livelihood, living within Lagos state, and with evidence of tax payment.

The defendants are remanded at the Nigerian Correctional facility, Ikoyi, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Hearing is adjourned till June 4 and 5 for trial to commence.