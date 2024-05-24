Over 30% of children born yearly in Taraba state have not been immunized or vaccinated and one out of four children born in the state are exposed to danger.

This disturbing news has prompted UNICEF to step in by providing logistical support to 5040 Mama-to-Mama volunteers with funding from GAVI

Nigeria ranks 2nd in the Worldwide Maternal deaths by the world organisation.

The world infant mortality rate for Nigeria in 2022 was 56.220 deaths per 1000 live births, a 2.57% decline from 2021.

This was as a result of steps taking by relevant stakeholders in the health sector in the country including UNICEF.

Going forward, the Mama to Mama support group inaugurated by Taraba state government in collaboration with UNICEF will be responsible for identifying pregnant women in their local communities and refer them to healthcare facilities for Antenatal care services and hospital-based delivery.

This move has greatly reduced the risk associated with women giving birth at home .

The Chief of UNICEF Bauchi field Office, Dr.Tusha during a visit to Zink said the body is ready to liaise with the state government to negotiate additional logistical support for them across the sixteen local government areas of the state.

The mama- Mama members are expected to put more efforts by reaching out to rural dwellers where immunisation and vaccination are low