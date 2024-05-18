It was another busy day in the nations’ federal capital Abuja for the group MD and CEO of TVC Communications, Victoria Ajayi who met with the DG of NiMet and his team to find ways of disseminating credible information about the activities of the agency.

She was accompanied by some members of her management team .

NiMet is strategically located close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in the FCT. It is from premises that seasoned professionals are hard at work not just predicting heat waves or imminent flooding but also analysing data that affects virtually every field – from aviation, oil and gas, agribusiness and tourism.

The DG and his management team are on a mission to sensitise Nigerians about their work while also looking for strategic media partners who share in their vision

In line with the core objectives of dissemination credible information to our audience across our TV, Radio, Online and Digital channels, the GMD CEO keyed into the vision of NiMet to underscore the huge importance of the agency in our day to day activities

The agency relies on its meteorologists who are also trained presenters who are trained to broadcast the data collated by the centre.

For team TVC , the visit was an engaging experience , SMT members listened with rapt attention, questions were asked and answered.

The meeting ended with a firm agreement cementing this new partnership and the presentation of plaques.