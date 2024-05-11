President Bola Tinubu has sent his warm congratulations to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, National Leader of Afenifere, on the special occasion of his 98th birthday.

President Tinubu in a statement on Saturday, joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate Pa Fasoranti whom he described as a paragon of integrity and fearless leader with a natural agency for rallying minds to the cause of peace, unity, and development.

The President affirmed that Pa Fasoranti, as the leader of the respected Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, has brought honour and dignity to the organisation and has also honed its voice as a noble and trenchant mouthpiece of the people.

The President extoled the sacrifices and painstaking contributions of the elder statesman to the development of Nigeria as a veteran teacher, seasoned administrator, and exceptional politician.

The President thanked Pa Fasoranti for his support and generous measure of wise counsel, assuring him that the beacon of truth, fairness, equity, peace, and unity will always be held up.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant the elder statesman more years in excellent health, while wishing him joy and happiness on this momentous day and always.