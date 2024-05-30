A three-storey buiding on Lagos Island Local Government Area, Lagos State has collapsed.

According to reports, the building’s residents were trapped under the rubble at 15, Iga Idungaran Close, Lagos Island.

The building which collapsed on Thursday is a few meters from the Palace of Oba Riliwanu Akiolu on Lagos Island.

It was learnt that the building collapsed at about 12:30 pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, led the search and rescue operations at the scene.