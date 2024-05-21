Gunmen suspected to be bandits are said to have attacked Zurak community in the Wase local government area of Plateau State, killing about 40 locals, including vigilantes.



Property, including houses, was razed by the attackers.

The invasion was said to have started Monday evening in the community when the locals were going about their normal activities.

An eyewitness who confirmed the situation to a journalist on the phone said the attackers carrying sophisticated weapons entered the community using motorcycles.

This latest attack is coming barely a few weeks after suspected bandits from the Same Wase local government surrendered 7AK 47 rifles to the Plateau state government.

Authorities in the state have yet to officially confirm the latest attack.

More details are in our subsequent bulletin.